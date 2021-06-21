Time for another Limerick Leader Poll!

Yes
No
Should those who are unvaccinated be allowed to travel abroad this summer?
More News
Newly elected metro-leader Cllr Catherine Slattery, flanked by Cllrs Jerry O'Dea, Azad Talukder, Willie O'Dea and deputy leader Kieran O'Hanlon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.