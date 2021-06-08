Time for another Limerick Leader poll!

Yes
No
Do you think enough has been done to ensure we can have a safe and enjoyable 'outdoor summer' in Limerick?
More News
Conor Flynn, Michelle Quirke, Thomas Woulfe, Shona Tierney, Maurice Fitzgerald, Grace Cahill, Jake O'Sullivan and Sean Murphy. (Missing from Kalum Foley and Aine Roche) receiving their awards
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.