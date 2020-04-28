POLL: Limerick Leader 2km Challenge - Time to pick the overall winner!

Yesterday we ran a poll to reduce the top 63 pictures of our Limerick Leader 2km challenge into a Top10. Thank you so much to you (over 6,000) who took the time to vote on our poll.

The results are in. Things were so tight, that we actually have 11, with two pictures getting the same amount of votes. (We are fair you know)

So, the Top11 is here and ready for you to cast your vote as to which is your favourite picture of Limerick during this 2km lockdown challenge. This is a new poll, so everyone has the same chance to win, seeing as they have all made it this far.

The Poll will close at 3pm this afternoon, so get voting and make sure to see who topped the poll by checking out this Thursday's Limerick Leader broadsheet edition.

Thanks for voting and also to our sponsor Clean Ireland Recycling. Keep an eye out too in this weekend's paper for our next lockdown challenge.