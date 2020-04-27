POLL: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' - Time to choose the Top 10

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

POLL: Limerick Leader '2km Challenge' - Time to chose the Top 10

Jack Donnelly

Jack Donnelly

Viorel Bucur

Jerry Giltenane

Jason Hayes

Deirdre O'Connor

Ger O'Connell

Dan Clancy

Paul Frawley

Paul Frawley

Con O'Neill

Mark Doyle

Mark Doyle

Annette Mackessy

Brendan Gavin

Anne Halligan

Brian ODwyer

Grace O'Connor O'Brien

Michael Steele

Diane O Doherty

Conor Ryan

Gerard Greaney

Gerard Greaney

Catherine Murphy

Niamh Ambrose

Elise Pearse

Weronika Ludzik

Kathryn McMahon

Kay Jones Caplice

Kay Jones Caplice

Leah O' Carroll

Aisling Ryan

Mason Harper

Maurice O'Connor

Dominick Moloney

Daniel Meehan

Ewan Fenton

Karen O'Dea

Brenda Slattery

Bridie Murphy

Bridie Murphy

Bridie Murphy

Bridie Murphy

Greg Sarzynski

Greg Sarzynski

Ronan OBrien

Robert Brock

Gavin Sheehan

Mairead Keogh Russell

Mark Callanan

Anne Cusack

Therese Griffin

Peter Gardiner

Peter Gardiner

Jude Ryan

Carol Noonan

Tony Reale

Tony Reale

Tony Reale

Paul Hynan

Sean ORiordan

Sean ORiordan

Sean ORiordan

The time has come to narrow down the Top10 of the Limerick Leader 2km challenge, brought to you in association with Clean Ireland Recycling. 

There was an unbelievable response to the challenge and thank you to everyone for taking the time to send us in your pics during these unprecedented times. I think you will agree, Limerick City and County has never looked so beautiful. 

Now to the main event. Below are 63 images the Limerick Leader staff have chosen to go forward in the challenge. We are now asking you to vote for your favourite. You have until 9pm tonight to select your top picture, with the Top10 Poll being published tomorrow, Tuesday, morning. 

Thanks once again to everyone and as you can see from the pictures below, the standard was truly mind blowing. 