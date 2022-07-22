Limerick archaeological site the focus of prime-time TV feature

Search

22 Jul 2022

Lough Gur will be the focus of a special feature on Nationwide this Friday night

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

22 Jul 2022 4:26 PM

ONE OF Limerick's most famous and visibly stunning archaeological sites will feature on prime time television this Friday night.

Lough Gur, which is situated in the east of the county, is famous for its many historical artefacts that have been found throughout the local region.

In a short promo ahead of tonight's Nationwide programme on RTÉ One, Lough Gur visitor manager Kate Harrold spoke to Anne Cassin about the need to create a heritage centre at the site.

“From where we stand here would you believe, there are over 2,000 monuments within a 5km radius so back in 1981 that’s why this visitor centre was established because we had so many visitors coming here to Lough Gur wanting to know more about the history and archaeology,” Ms Harrold said.

The Nationwide special will have a look at all the Lough Gur area has to offer, from incredible picturesque scenery to the famous Grange Stone Circle, located close to the lake and is the largest of its kind in Ireland.

The most famous artefact found on the site of Lough Gur was a bronze Yetholm-type shield dated back to 1200-800 BC.

A replica of the shield is on display at the visitor centre but the official one is located in the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin and is only one of many artefacts discovered dated back to the Bronze Age.

Nationwide will be broadcast at 7pm this Friday on RTÉ One. It can also be watched on the RTÉ Player.

