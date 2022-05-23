Search

23 May 2022

Mayor leads parade of cyclists to mark conclusion of Limerick Bike Week

Mayor leads parade of cyclists to mark conclusion of Limerick Bike Week

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler took part in the final event of Bike Week 2022 | PICTURES: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

23 May 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE MAYOR of the city and county of Limerick led a parade of almost one hundred cyclists around the city to mark the end of Bike Week 2022. 

Led by Cllr Daniel Butler, the cyclists left Arthur’s Quay Park for a 4km Three Bridges loop route that took in King John’s Castle, Thomond Bridge, Clancy Strand, O’Callaghan Strand and Shannon Bridge.  

Organised by Limerick City and County Council, Sunday's event was held to celebrate and promote the benefits of cycling and was the culmination of a week of events across the city and county that saw hundreds of men, women and children take part in dozens of different cycling-related activities.  

Along with the bike parade, participants and onlookers also enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment at Arthur's Quay Park with music, face painters and a puppet show.

A bike mechanic was also on hand for the afternoon to provide free bike checks and minor repairs before and after the parade   

Plans to bypass Limerick village revealed as major road project reaches 'major milestone'

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Butler, said: “It was great to see so many people, of all ages and abilities, take to the streets of the city with their bikes. The atmosphere was brilliant and it was such a special experience to see Limerick from the river as we cycled along in such a big group.”  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media