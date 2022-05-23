Mayor leads parade of cyclists to mark conclusion of Limerick Bike Week

THE MAYOR of the city and county of Limerick led a parade of almost one hundred cyclists around the city to mark the end of Bike Week 2022.

Led by Cllr Daniel Butler, the cyclists left Arthur’s Quay Park for a 4km Three Bridges loop route that took in King John’s Castle, Thomond Bridge, Clancy Strand, O’Callaghan Strand and Shannon Bridge.

Organised by Limerick City and County Council, Sunday's event was held to celebrate and promote the benefits of cycling and was the culmination of a week of events across the city and county that saw hundreds of men, women and children take part in dozens of different cycling-related activities.

Along with the bike parade, participants and onlookers also enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment at Arthur's Quay Park with music, face painters and a puppet show.

A bike mechanic was also on hand for the afternoon to provide free bike checks and minor repairs before and after the parade

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Butler, said: “It was great to see so many people, of all ages and abilities, take to the streets of the city with their bikes. The atmosphere was brilliant and it was such a special experience to see Limerick from the river as we cycled along in such a big group.”