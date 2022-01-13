Search

13 Jan 2022

Search underway to find the next 'Miss Limerick'

The search for the next Miss Limerick has officially begun

Amy Kerr (19) represented Limerick last year at the 2021 Miss Ireland finals.

Cian Ó Broin

13 Jan 2022

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE search for Miss Limerick 2022 has officially begun, as the competition, now in its 75th year, plans for its “largest and most spectacular show this summer.”  

Amy Kerr (19) from Limerick city, represented the county last year at the Miss Ireland final and retains her title until the new Miss Limerick is crowned.

Selections will run all over the country to find contestants from each county with “beauty, poise and personality” to take part in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition, next summer.  

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process.

Debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and other key attributes will be measured in each finalist, who will also be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities. 

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many “eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland.”  

The franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, and The Cari Foundation.

This year, its partner, once again, will be Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged children with special needs.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes. These include jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots as well as beauty and hair products.

The final stage will see the overall winner jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

