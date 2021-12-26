Film starring Limerick actor makes history following selection for prestigious Berlin Festival

IRISH-language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has made history by becoming the first Irish-language film to be selected to have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Distributor Break Out Pictures, which recently acquired the film, has announced it will screen as part of the festival's Generation strand which showcases international feature films that tell stories through the eyes of their young protagonists and make their worlds tangible.

Actor Andrew Bennett, who grew up in Caherconlish, County Limerick, plays Séan, the man of the house, in the movie which tells the story of Cáit (Catherine Clinch) - a nine year-old girl from an overcrowded, dysfunctional family who is sent away to live with foster parents for the summer.

Based on the acclaimed story, Foster by Claire Keegan, An Cailín Ciúin is a complex and delicate coming-of-age drama that explores questions of family, neglect and loss through the eyes of its young protagonist.

Funded by Screen Ireland, TG4 and the BAI under the Cine4 scheme, it is the feature film debut of writer/director, Colm Bairéad and producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal.

Commenting following the historic Berlinale selection, Colm Bairéad said: "We are honoured and humbled to have been selected for the Berlinale and, in particular, for the Generation strand of the festival. An Cailín Ciúin was influenced by several films which have played in this strand over the years, so it feels enormously gratifying to be joining their ranks."

Dearbhla Regan, Project Manager for Film at Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland added: “We are delighted to congratulate Colm and the creative team behind An Cailín Ciúin on the film’s official selection to the Berlin Film Festival. It's World Premiere in Berlin next February will provide an excellent platform to enter the international marketplace and to connect with festival audiences, adding to a new wave of Irish-language filmmaking. An Cailín Ciúin is a very special film and we can’t wait for audiences at home and around the world to see this film next year.”

An Cailín Ciúin, which was shot on location in Meath and Dublin last year, will screen in Berlin in February and hit Irish

cinemas in Spring 2022.