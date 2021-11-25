Louise Loves: Why not run, jog or walk a mile for Goal this Christmas

Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL has launched its hugely popular Christmas fundraiser, the GOAL Mile, for people across Ireland and abroad, with registration now open at www.goalmile.org.

The annual event sees people across the country gather over the Christmas holidays to run, jog or walk a mile in support of vulnerable communities across 14 countries where GOAL works in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Started first in 1977, this year’s GOAL Mile is supported by AIB in the first of an exciting new three year partnership, announced just last month.

This year marks the first time that both in-person and virtual GOAL Miles are taking place following the move online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, over 170 GOAL Miles were organised across Ireland, with approximately 50,000 people raising over €250,000in 2019. With AIB’s support, the GOAL Mile is now set to return stronger than ever.

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising and Marketing, Eamon Sharkey, sees the option of physical or virtual GOAL Miles as an opportunity to connect even more people with their communities, the Irish diaspora and GOAL’s work this Christmas.

“We are so excited to re-connect with people in-person this Christmas. For many people, it will have been two years since they were last with family, friends and neighbours, and we hope the GOAL Mile can play a part in bringing people together as we come out of such a challenging period.”

Speaking to SPIN, GOAL CEO Siobhan Walsh says GOAL hopes to reach more communities throughout Ireland and across the globe with the GOAL Mile

“Hundreds of communities across Ireland already know and love the GOAL Mile,” said Ms. Walsh.

“They show incredible compassion for communities in need across the world that this event supports. GOAL helped more than 14 million people in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America last year. We could not have achieved this without the continued support of the Irish people.”

This year’s GOAL MILE ambassadors are Irish Rugby International Jenny Murphy, Senior Dublin ladies' footballer Sinead Ahearn, award-winning writer Paul Howard, Irish Paralympic athlete Greta Streimikyte and Shamrock Rovers’ Captain Ronan Finn.

To register for your local GOAL Mile or to arrange one at a new location, please visit: goalmile.org.