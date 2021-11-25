Fashion: Wrap up this Christmas with a scarf

IT’s that time of year when we are all scratching our heads trying to come up with a suitable gift idea for our nearest and dearest.
A silk scarf is a great choice for a personal gift, that’s not too personal!
What’s more, there are no fitting issues, it really is a one size fits all garment. Everyone recognises the quality of silk; it is elegant to wear and luxurious to gift.
The elegant silk scarves featured here are almost 2m long and made with a quality silk that drapes well.
The designs are created from the artist’s original paintings, infusing classic style with contemporary colour.
Nestled in its own gift box, complete with artist bio and care instructions, these Irish designer silk scarves are a timeless gift to keep and treasure.
Available online at www.hazelgreene.ie
Martin Ferris, Joanne Collins, Dianne Nolan and Jonathan O’Brien at the Selection Convention in Newcastle West
At the launch of the recruitment campaign was Kathleen Goulding, Assistant Principal of Census Publicity
