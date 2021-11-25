Search

25 Nov 2021

All about food: A quick and easy meal for busy mums - GingerGirl

All about food: A quick and easy meal for busy mums - GingerGirl

Reporter:

Ginger Girl

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THIS week’s recipe is a one pot recipe but is fresh and has a zing of orange and a hit of fresh parsley which makes it ideal for staving off the winter chill

Ask Gingergirl

Hi Gingergirl,

I’m a busy mum of three young children, I love quick recipes that I can throw on in the evening when I get in and leave it to cook away while I get homework done! The thing is I’ve exhausted my own repertoire (and friends and family!) and I’d love something new to try!

Claire.

Hi Claire,

One pot recipes are so handy and with three little ones you really must be busy! This ‘stew’ is another, as my daughters describe it, ‘hug in a bowl’ recipe loved by kids and adults alike!

Winter Sausage Stew

(serves 4 adults)

1.5 lb sausages

1 onion, diced

A tin of chickpeas

2 garlic cloves, sliced

150ml chicken sauce

150 ml passata

Zest of 1 clementine

Small bunch of flat leaf parsley

250g macaroni

Fry the sausages in a large saucepan until browned all over. Once ready set aside and keep warm. In the same pan add the onion and garlic and fry until colouring on the edges. Tip in the chickpeas, passata and stock. Bring to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer and return the sausages to the pot. Cook over a gentle simmer for 20 minutes. At this stage add the macaroni and cook for as long as the packet instructs. The macaroni is not essential by any means, it could just as easily be served with some crusty bread. Just before serving add the roughly chopped parsley and the orange zest. Serve with a crusty loaf and enjoy!

Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media