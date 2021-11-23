SLIDESHOW: Rehearsals underway for Villiers School Fashion show 2021

Rehearsals are well underway for the 32nd Annual Fashion Show which will be held in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Ennis Road on Monday December 6 2021.
The show is produced by the Hilary Thompson Model Agency with Transition Year students, and this year, over eighty students will take to the catwalk over the course of the evening.
This is a virtual event and will feature clothes and designs from a range of stores in the Limerick area.
‘We are delighted to work with Hilary. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise while building positive relationships with our students. She has made wonderful innovations to the traditional fashion show to ensure that all participants have all the experiences of a traditional Fashion Show and yet are safe in their participation in a fully covid compliant Fashion Show’ said Headmistress Ms. Storey.
Shops taking part are: Dani’s Closet, Be Fabulous, GrettaGibbs, Joannes Boutique, Penney’s, Ayres & Graces, Caroline Mitchell (Designer) , Camden Square, Tailor of Blue, John Duignan Menswear, Tony Connolly Menswear, Esquire Menswear.
Let there be light! Maura O’Neill, Limerick Tidy Towns; Leslie Cowpar & Kieran Lynch of Folyn Electrical, Catherine Caball; Mayor Daniel Butler and Liam Dooley
Shannon Heritage will hand over the running of King John's Castle to Limerick City and County Council from April
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.