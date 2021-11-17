Broadway comes to Limerick village... for three nights only!

A WELCOME wave of music is ready to blast its way through West Limerick this week when Broadway comes to Castlemahon for three nights only.

On this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Newcastle West Musical Society will make a welcome return to the stage with a musical extravaganza with songs and music from 25 different Broadway musicals.

“You will not be disappointed,” promises PRO for the musical society, Marie Hester. Each show will include numbers from each of the 11 musicals the society has performed over the years, she explains, as well as hits from shows such as The Greatest Showman, Cats, Les Miserables and Mamma Mia.

“I am delighted to be revisiting all the shows that have brought the West Limerick community such joy,” says the show’s co-director Tom Madigan, who has been with the society since the beginning.

His co-director Susan Browne is equally delighted to be bringing “a taste of Broadway to West Limerick”. And she pays tribute to the phenomenal talent of the young people taking part in the show. “The sense of community within our society has gone from strength to strength,” she says.

Accompanying the singers in their musical numbers will be the orchestra made up of Michael Young, Andrew Dowling, Catherine Horgan and Cormac Downes.

In line with government guidelines pre-booking is essential. Tickets are available from Coughlan’s shop in Castlemahon and from Brigid on 0871357867. Phone bookings after 6pm only.

Covid certificates must be presented on the night. Tables will be arranged in their social pods, to ensure appropriate social distancing.

Doors open each night at 7pm and the curtain goes up at 8pm.