08/11/2021

Limerick towns and villages to participate in Ballyhoura Science Week

County Limerick village looking forward to family science day

Family Science Day on November 13 from 11am is the highlight of the week

Cian Ó Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

BALLYHOURA Science Week is back, bringing the best in local science events to East Limerick for the third year in a row.

The event, taking place between November 10 and 13, is supported by science foundation Ireland, and will feature Women in STEM at the Theatre on November 10 and November 11 from 6.30 to 8.30pm in Friars Gate Theatre, Kilmallock.  

Looking to inspiring women from past to present, both evenings will include interactive table-top challenges, stirring videos and lively brainstorming panel discussions.

The Ballyhoura Family Science Day will be the highlight of the week, taking place in Croom Sports Complex on Saturday November 13 from 11am to 4pm.

The event will showcase a wide variety of science exhibits, shows and hands-on workshops, suitable for all the family.

Attendees can also get involved with everyday citizen science at the eco village arena, step inside the exploration dome cinema experience. and get up close with live reptiles from the National Reptile Museum.

All Covid-19 safety protocols will be adhered to, with those who are 12 years of age and over are asked to wear masks at each event.

For more click here.

