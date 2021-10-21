Limerick student hoping to glow in final of popular TV series

Glow Up Ireland finalists Niall Casey, Michael Ryan and Glen Edwards
SOCIAL media will blow up if Limerick student Niall Casey wins Glow Up Ireland tonight.
Niall, who attends Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD), is one of the final three contestants in the show which airs this Thursday night at 9.30 on RTÉ2.
Niall, who had accumulated 10.7m likes on TikTok even before his appearance on Glow Up Ireland, has been one of the stars of the show.
Presented by TV star, model and influencer Maura Higgins, it is a competitive factual entertainment series where ten of Ireland’s best amateur make-up artists (MUAs) were challenged in a range of assignments to show off their technical know-how, skill, artistry and imagination.
"Hi darlings!"— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) October 21, 2021
It's the Glow Up Ireland finale tonight and we've got a very special message for our final three from none other than makeup ICON @CTilburyMakeup
9.30pm ✨tonight✨ #glowupirl | @RTEPlayer pic.twitter.com/uknSTDJWxn
Tune in tonight to see if Niall is crowned Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star and win a fantastic opportunity to further their professional career.
