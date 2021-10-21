Search

21/10/2021

Limerick student hoping to glow in final of popular TV series

Limerick student a finalist in Glow Up Ireland tonight

Glow Up Ireland finalists Niall Casey, Michael Ryan and Glen Edwards

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

SOCIAL media will blow up if Limerick student Niall Casey wins Glow Up Ireland tonight.

Niall, who attends Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD), is one of the final three contestants in the show which airs this Thursday night at 9.30 on RTÉ2.

Niall, who had accumulated 10.7m likes on TikTok even before his appearance on Glow Up Ireland, has been one of the stars of the show.

Presented by TV star, model and influencer Maura Higgins, it is a competitive factual entertainment series where ten of Ireland’s best amateur make-up artists (MUAs) were challenged in a range of assignments to show off their technical know-how, skill, artistry and imagination.

Tune in tonight to see if Niall is crowned Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star and win a fantastic opportunity to further their professional career. 

Oscar winner to lead new training programme for budding Limerick producers

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media