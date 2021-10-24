Irish feature film on cervical check scandal to premiere in Limerick

A LIMERICK cinema will screen the premiere of a movie documenting the human impact of the Irish cervical check cancer scandal.

The Letters is the latest feature film, directed by award-winning Netflix director Robbie Walsh, with the former serviceman looking to capture one of the country’s “darkest moments in time.”

Marked with an October 29 release date, Omniplex Limerick will be screening the strongly female-led cast that was delicately put together “to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

The Letters tells the story of three women from different walks of life who have been given mere weeks to live due to the false results of their cervical cancer checks.

The Dublin born director draws on fictionalised experiences based off those real harrowing stories like Annacotty woman and campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Her public exposure of a misdiagnosis led to a 2018 investigation that discovered 162 women were initially given false negatives.

Robbie informed: “It relates the fictional stories of Mary, a woman in her 50's who is the sole carer of her elderly mum with late-stage Alzheimer's.

“Sam, a single mother in debt and struggling to raise her four kids and Cliona, a single career driven woman who rates low on the autism spectrum that results in anxiety and social awkwardness.”

Having called in favours with the likes of John Connors (Cardboard Gangsters), Chris Newman (Love/Hate) and Paul Ward (Game of Thrones), it is the female cast that shine throughout, Robbie added.

“It’s led by women. Kathleen Yeates who is an amazing actress, Sarah Carroll who is one of the best actresses in Europe and Mary Murray who beautifully portrays the working-class struggle of leaving behind her kids after a misdiagnosis.

“This film tells an incredibly important message and looks at a very human aspect of it all. It’s not a documentary, there is no finger pointing. It just tells it how it is.

“Limerick people should get down and see it at the Crescent as maybe it will change the minds of how some people view that time.

“There is an ending to the film that hasn’t been seen in Irish cinemas before,” he concluded.