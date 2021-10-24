Search

24/10/2021

Irish feature film on cervical check scandal to premiere in Limerick

Irish feature film on cervical check scandal to premiere in Limerick

Sarah Carroll stars in Robbie Walsh's new feature film The Letters

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK cinema will screen the premiere of a movie documenting the human impact of the Irish cervical check cancer scandal.

The Letters is the latest feature film, directed by award-winning Netflix director Robbie Walsh, with the former serviceman looking to capture one of the country’s “darkest moments in time.”

Marked with an October 29 release date, Omniplex Limerick will be screening the strongly female-led cast that was delicately put together “to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

The Letters tells the story of three women from different walks of life who have been given mere weeks to live due to the false results of their cervical cancer checks.

The Dublin born director draws on fictionalised experiences based off those real harrowing stories like Annacotty woman and campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Her public exposure of a misdiagnosis led to a 2018 investigation that discovered 162 women were initially given false negatives.

Robbie informed: “It relates the fictional stories of Mary, a woman in her 50's who is the sole carer of her elderly mum with late-stage Alzheimer's.

“Sam, a single mother in debt and struggling to raise her four kids and Cliona, a single career driven woman who rates low on the autism spectrum that results in anxiety and social awkwardness.”

Having called in favours with the likes of John Connors (Cardboard Gangsters), Chris Newman (Love/Hate) and Paul Ward (Game of Thrones), it is the female cast that shine throughout, Robbie added.

“It’s led by women. Kathleen Yeates who is an amazing actress, Sarah Carroll who is one of the best actresses in Europe and Mary Murray who beautifully portrays the working-class struggle of leaving behind her kids after a misdiagnosis.

“This film tells an incredibly important message and looks at a very human aspect of it all. It’s not a documentary, there is no finger pointing. It just tells it how it is.

“Limerick people should get down and see it at the Crescent as maybe it will change the minds of how some people view that time.

“There is an ending to the film that hasn’t been seen in Irish cinemas before,” he concluded.

Cutting-edge medical devices firm to create 250 new jobs in Limerick

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media