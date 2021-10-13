Search

13/10/2021

Judges revealed as search for Limerick's Next Superstar heats up

Judges revealed as search for Limerick's Next Superstar heats up

Could you be Limerick's Next Superstar?

AHEAD of the deadline for entries to the Limerick's Next Superstar competition, the line up of judges has been revealed.

While contestants from across the city and county will compete in a series of online polls, the overall winner will be decided by a combination of votes from the public and our judging panel.

The judges, who will have their work cut out for them, include Limerick fashion queen and model agent, Celia Holman Lee; All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Aaron Gillane and social media influencer Keely McGrath.

Whether you’re 5 or 105, we want to hear from you by this Sunday, October 17.

Can you sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a joke or maybe even juggle while standing on your head? Whatever your talent, this is the competition for you.

You could win a stunning prize package to the value of €2,500 including a full day at a local recording studio.

To enter, simply send a video clip, no longer than 60 seconds, of yourself performing your talent via WhatsApp to 0858859042

Best of luck!

