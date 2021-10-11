Limerick school to shine on RTÉ fashion show

COLÁISTE Nano Nagle students show off their sustainable fashion designs ahead of an upcoming televised grand final on RTÉ later this year.

Junk Kouture and RTÉ have teamed up to promote sustainability and climate consciousness with younger audiences through a nine-month schools’ competition.

Pictured is 2021 finalists Coláiste Nano Nagle showcasing an outfit designed by students and modelled by Samantha Makulena.

Their design, Ooh Couture, is inspired by haute-couture, a high-end fashion technique constructed by hand from start to finish.

With six city finals culminating in a grand final in March 2022, the show offers an opportunity to showcase the talent of creatives aged between 13 and 18 across Ireland.

Competing designs are created out of recycled and discarded materials, enabling them to “express themselves while embracing sustainable habits” and becoming the “changemakers of our world.”

New judge and best-selling cookbook author, Rozanna Purcell said:

“I am really looking forward to putting my judging hat on and checking out all the brilliant designs created by the 2021 finalists.

“As a huge fan of Junk Kouture, I know that the final on RTÉ is not to be missed.”

The golden rule of the competition is that your creation must be made from 100 percent recycled materials.

Live regional finals in venues across Ireland are scheduled to return in March 2022 for the next season.

Successful entrants will then battle it out at the national final in Dublin as well as for ten coveted spots to compete at the Junk Kouture World Final later next year.

Students can enter as an individual or as a team with a maximum of three members.

