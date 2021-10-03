Search

West Limerick prepares to celebrate Spanish food and wine

The Green Apron’s Theresa Storey celebrating the success of the first phase of the West Limerick Food Series | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

WEST Limerick is getting ready to shout Viva Espana next week at a special lunch celebrating Spanish food and wine. 

The lunch is part of the West Limerick Food Series and will take place in the Platform 22 Cafe, at the Barnagh Greenway Hub.

Happily, it coincides nicely with events all over Ireland on what will be the sixth annual Spanish Food and Wine Week.

For the lunch, on Thursday, October 6, Olive Sheehan of Platform 22 has prepared a very special menu. 

“I am delighted to have designed a unique tapas menu which showcases local West Limerick food and drink producers. These will be paired with a tasting of 2 wines from the Spanish Camino which is in keeping with our location on the Limerick Greenway,” Ms Sheehan said. 

The tapas will include Cotter’s lamb burgers with pickled Limerick cucumber, pressed belly of Rigney’s Farm free-range pork with Attyflin Estate apple chutney, patatas bravas made with Cecil Gallagher’s potatoes and Bally Goat’s Cheese served with Barnagh blackberries. 

Booking is essential by telephoning 069 61512. 

The West Limerick Food Series is a blend of workshops with expert trainers, guest speakers and interactive discussion and is suitable for, but not limited to, food/drink producers and growers, café owners, restaurateurs and chefs, hoteliers, B&B owners, tour guides/operators, retailers, publicans, tourist attractions and food/drink enthusiasts. 

‘There’s gold in them thar Limerick hills’

Local News

