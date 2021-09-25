Free Yoga classes to return to People’s Park in Limerick

FOLLOWING the success of the recent 'Breathe & Stretch' classes, Healthy Limerick has announced it will continue its series of free Yoga classes in the People’s Park.

Five free classes will take place in the Park as part of the ‘Breath & Stretch’ series which starts next Tuesday, September 28 at 12 noon.

The classes are organised by Healthy Limerick, Limerick City and County Council as part of its community engagement action.

“It is so important that we take a little time for ourselves to help us to relax and focus, and to ‘enjoy the moment’,” said Roisin Ross, Healthy Limerick co-ordinator.

"This ‘Breathe & Stretch’ series in the great outdoors of the leafy People’s Park will offer a variety of classes in breathing techniques, stretching and mindful moves in the fresh air and open to all abilities,” she added.

The 'Breathe & Stretch’ initiative starts next Tuesday 2 noon with the class meeting under the Bandstand at the People's Park. The series runs each Tuesday up to and including October 26.

Participants are welcome to come along for a taster session or book for the full five weeks. The classes are free but booking is essential through Eventbrite and are suitable for all age groups.

Up to 25 people can be accommodated at each class.