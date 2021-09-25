Search

25/09/2021

Free Yoga classes to return to People’s Park in Limerick

Free Yoga classes to return to People’s Park in Limerick

The ‘Breath & Stretch’ series returns next Tuesday

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

FOLLOWING the success of the recent 'Breathe & Stretch' classes, Healthy Limerick has announced it will continue its series of free Yoga classes in the People’s Park.

Five free classes will take place in the Park as part of the ‘Breath & Stretch’ series which starts next Tuesday, September 28 at 12 noon.

The classes are organised by Healthy Limerick, Limerick City and County Council as part of its community engagement action.

“It is so important that we take a little time for ourselves to help us to relax and focus, and to ‘enjoy the moment’,” said Roisin Ross, Healthy Limerick co-ordinator.

"This ‘Breathe & Stretch’ series in the great outdoors of the leafy People’s Park will offer a variety of classes in breathing techniques, stretching and mindful moves in the fresh air and open to all abilities,” she added.

The 'Breathe & Stretch’ initiative starts next Tuesday 2 noon with the class meeting under the Bandstand at the People's Park. The series runs each Tuesday up to and including October 26.

Participants are welcome to come along for a taster session or book for the full five weeks. The classes are free but booking is essential through Eventbrite and are suitable for all age groups.

Up to 25 people can be accommodated at each class. 

BREAKING: Ed Sheeran confirms second Limerick concert for next May

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media