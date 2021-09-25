Free Yoga classes to return to People’s Park in Limerick

The ‘Breath & Stretch’ series returns next Tuesday
FOLLOWING the success of the recent 'Breathe & Stretch' classes, Healthy Limerick has announced it will continue its series of free Yoga classes in the People’s Park.
Five free classes will take place in the Park as part of the ‘Breath & Stretch’ series which starts next Tuesday, September 28 at 12 noon.
The classes are organised by Healthy Limerick, Limerick City and County Council as part of its community engagement action.
“It is so important that we take a little time for ourselves to help us to relax and focus, and to ‘enjoy the moment’,” said Roisin Ross, Healthy Limerick co-ordinator.
"This ‘Breathe & Stretch’ series in the great outdoors of the leafy People’s Park will offer a variety of classes in breathing techniques, stretching and mindful moves in the fresh air and open to all abilities,” she added.
The 'Breathe & Stretch’ initiative starts next Tuesday 2 noon with the class meeting under the Bandstand at the People's Park. The series runs each Tuesday up to and including October 26.
Participants are welcome to come along for a taster session or book for the full five weeks. The classes are free but booking is essential through Eventbrite and are suitable for all age groups.
Up to 25 people can be accommodated at each class.
More News
The initiative is being supported by Macra, An Garda Siochana and local pharmacies in KiImallock | PICTURE: Leah O’Carroll Photography
Pictures taken by the local anglers club which allegedly shows showing sewage flowing into River Deel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.