In Pictures: UCH to welcome Peter Pan and friends as panto season returns to Limerick

JOIN THE boy who never grew up in this year's University Concert Hall Limerick Panto, Peter Pan!

The festive show, which was officially launched at the Savoy Hotel, will kick off on Thursday, December 15 and runs until Tuesday, January 3.

Over 16,000 tickets have been sold for this year's panto with the school shows sold out since June.

The cast will have their work cut out for them with 35 performances taking place over 18 days.

Peter along with his friends Wendy and Tinkerbell will travel to Neverland to take on the hilariously horrible Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

The show will be full of your favourite characters, stunning sets, crazy costumes and this year's biggest hits.

Sinead Hope, Director of UCH said: “Peter Pan will mark the 10th anniversary of the UCH Panto, and will see it return to the amazing, full scale production that audiences have come to love.

“We really can’t wait to bring the magic of the UCH Panto back this December and we look forward to welcoming families through our doors once again to make new Christmas memories!”

Tickets for Peter Pan are on sale now.