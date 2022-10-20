In Pictures: The Sound of Music returns to west Limerick following Covid-enforced absence

AFTER an absence of a several years due to Covid-19 Newcastle West Musical society has announced it will return with a live stage show at Feoghanagh/Castlemahon Community Hall in the coming weeks.
Its production of "The Sound of Music" will run from October 27 to October 29 and again between November 3 and November 5 inclusive as the hills come alive to “The Sound of Music”.
Speaking at the launch, which took place at Cleary's Bar in Newcastle West, chairperson Mary Collins praised all those who have given of their time to produce the show.
"Yet again we have a committed cast who are spending hours at rehearsals to produce yet another top class show.”
The Sound of Music appeals to all ages and will no doubt draw large crowds to Castlemahon for each of the six show nights.
Each show will start at 8pm however patrons are advised to arrive early as numbers are limited at the venue.
