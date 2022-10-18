Search

19 Oct 2022

Limerick music documentary selected for prestigious London Film Festival

Limerick indie festival team make their debut on screen

Limerick music documentary selected for prestigious London Film Festival

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

18 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

THE debut documentary from the team behind Limerick’s annual indie music and arts festival, Féile na Gréine, has been selected for the Irish Film Festival London.

Out of Place, the debut feature-length documentary, has been selected as part of the official programme for the largest festival of Irish film in the world - outside of Ireland.

Presenting the latest and greatest of Irish Film, TV and Animation, the festival will take place for its London audience from November 16 to 20.

Third level institution in Limerick wins big at International Shark Awards

Looking at the role music plays when it comes to building community, Out of Place explores the tensions that emerge when musicians struggle to carve out a space for themselves in their city.

Featuring performances from Denise Chaila, God Knows, Hey Rusty, His Father’s Voice, MuRli, and Post Punk Podge & the Technohippies, the film is an intimate portrayal of a local music scene, capturing the diversity of cultural activity in Limerick City.

Tickets are available here.

Director, Graham Patterson, commented: “I’m so excited to be sharing Out of Place alongside other amazing Irish films. Limerick has a strong culture of music and community, and I’m proud for it to be showcased to an international audience.”

Composed of musicians, designers, photographers, and other creative practitioners, Féile an Gréine began as a yearly music festival and continues to build a national reputation for championing Ireland’s emerging and experimental musical talent, while holding up Limerick City as a significant destination within Ireland’s cultural landscape.

Guided by strong-held beliefs in DIY culture, grassroots connections and inclusivity within the arts, the Limerick festival has grown, and so has its creative output, which now includes filmmaking and publications, all of which embody a fierce DIY approach.

The documentary will be available to watch as part of the festival’s online programme, from November 16 to 30.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media