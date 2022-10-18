Limerick music documentary selected for prestigious London Film Festival

THE debut documentary from the team behind Limerick’s annual indie music and arts festival, Féile na Gréine, has been selected for the Irish Film Festival London.

Out of Place, the debut feature-length documentary, has been selected as part of the official programme for the largest festival of Irish film in the world - outside of Ireland.

Presenting the latest and greatest of Irish Film, TV and Animation, the festival will take place for its London audience from November 16 to 20.

Looking at the role music plays when it comes to building community, Out of Place explores the tensions that emerge when musicians struggle to carve out a space for themselves in their city.

Featuring performances from Denise Chaila, God Knows, Hey Rusty, His Father’s Voice, MuRli, and Post Punk Podge & the Technohippies, the film is an intimate portrayal of a local music scene, capturing the diversity of cultural activity in Limerick City.

Tickets are available here.

Director, Graham Patterson, commented: “I’m so excited to be sharing Out of Place alongside other amazing Irish films. Limerick has a strong culture of music and community, and I’m proud for it to be showcased to an international audience.”

Composed of musicians, designers, photographers, and other creative practitioners, Féile an Gréine began as a yearly music festival and continues to build a national reputation for championing Ireland’s emerging and experimental musical talent, while holding up Limerick City as a significant destination within Ireland’s cultural landscape.

Guided by strong-held beliefs in DIY culture, grassroots connections and inclusivity within the arts, the Limerick festival has grown, and so has its creative output, which now includes filmmaking and publications, all of which embody a fierce DIY approach.

The documentary will be available to watch as part of the festival’s online programme, from November 16 to 30.