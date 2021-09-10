Special programme this weekend to encourage visitors back into Limerick museums

A SPECIAL programme of events will take place in museums in Limerick and across the country this weekend to encourage visitors back into museums.

The initiative — Museums Now — is being brought to the public by the Irish Museums Association and the NI Museums Council, which jointly represent more than 150 museums and collection-based organisations across the island of Ireland.

Some of the highlights of the initiative in Limerick include the free temporary exhibitions Limerick City Gallery of Art: The Loneliness of Being German: Thomas Brezing & Vera Klute; Common Thread by Maighread Tobin and National Collection of Contemporary Drawing (NCCD) celebrating 30 YRS 1991-2021 curated by Samuel Walsh.

There will be free admission at Limerick Museum across the weekend where visitors can explore their local heritage.

Celebrate #MuseumsNow weekend at the Hunt Museum!



Explore the permanent collection, relax in our new garden and travel the west coast of Ireland from Donegal to Kinsale in our summer exhibition "A Wild Atlantic Way".



— The Hunt Museum (@HuntMuseum) September 10, 2021

Commenting on the initiative, chairperson of the Irish Museums Association and Head of Collections and Learning at the National Museum of Ireland, Dr Audrey Whitty said: “Our museums are important community spaces, where people of all generations and interests can come together in person to reflect, learn and have fun. We are excited to be welcoming people back through our doors, to rediscover the collections and see first-hand the work our museums have been carrying out during closure to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit."

"With almost 250 museums across the island, specialising in everything from art to zoology, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and we’d encourage you to make it a Museums Now weekend," she added.

For updates to the programme of events and to find out what museums in the Limerick area are open over the Museums Now weekend, see irishmuseums.org/MuseumsNow.