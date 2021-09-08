Gigs are back! Popular Limerick venue to re-open for first time in nearly 18 months

FOLLOWING the easing of Covid-19 restrictions earlier this week, the internationally renowned Dolans Warehouse venue, the Kasbah and Dolans Upstairs venue will all officially reopen this evening.

Following almost 18 months of darkness the hugely popular Dolans venues have undergone extensive upgrades and the Dolans team have programmed a packed music, comedy and entertainment schedule for Limerick audiences over the coming weeks and months.

The much-awaited reopening of the Warehouse venue will be celebrated in style as Dolans welcome the Choice Music Prize winning artist Denise Chaila back to the venue for a special live performance.

Dolans Warehouse is re-opening tonight with wonderful Denise Chaila.

Please note that Doors are at 7.30pm. #dolanspresents #Limerick

If you want to book a table for food please ring us at 061 314483, e-mail us at info@dolans.ie or use our booking app https://t.co/Iixo1Ynbi5, pic.twitter.com/pkvEqwWGyG September 8, 2021

Wednesday, September 15, will see the Warehouse welcoming the long awaited return of Hudson Taylor to Limerick for what is certain to be a cracking performance by a duo who have been described as one of the best bands to come out of Ireland in years.

Blindboy Boadclub will be in front of a live Limerick audience once again on September 16 as he brings his world renowned podcast back to the Warehouse as part of the Sionna Music Festival. His guests on the evening will be Give Us the Night followed by a live performance by Strange Boy.

The month of September sees the Warehouse welcome other acts including Paul Noonan, Andy Irvine, The 4 of Us, Limerick Jazz Festival and Paddy Casey.

The Kasbah venue will also welcome audiences back with Jape and New Dad confirmed as first acts.

Neil Dolan says that whilst the last 18 months have been a challenge, it has also served as an important reminder as to how vital the live music industry is to Irish society.

“We have missed our audiences. We have missed our live performers. We have missed the many technicians, lighting designers, promoters and roadies that make Dolans the place it is”, he said

“This week we were given the green light to finally begin welcoming everyone back to our venues. We are now determined to ensure that as many local, national and international acts as possible will have the opportunity to entertain Limerick audiences over the coming months”.

All upcoming performances will be fully compliant with government regulations and audiences will be kept fully briefed as existing restrictions continue to ease further.

A full line-up of events not just for September but right up to Christmas and beyond can be found here.

Due to demand audiences are advised to book well in advance to avoid any disappointment.