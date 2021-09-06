Search

06/09/2021

Limerick influencer shines at Venice film festival

Limerick influencer Louise Cooney on the red carpet in Venice

Cian O Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK influencer Louise Cooney represented Ireland at the 78th International Venice film festival last week, brushing ties with a number of high-profile public figures.

The marketing graduate, who works with Italian luxury fashion brand Armani, enjoyed the "old Hollywood glamour and beauty" and spent the week "observing how other fashion icons do it."

Having received her second invitation to the film festival in two years, Louise was thrilled to see superstars like Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz wearing masks like everyone else at a "100 per cent COVID friendly event."

Armani, who the Dooradoyle influencer admitted boast a high price tag but provide a "product that lasts forever", were the main sponsor of the event. They hosted an exclusive dinner in celebration of the brand’s newly launched longwear lipstick LIP POWER.

Taking to Instagram to document her experience, Louise said "social media has replaced magazines for fashion. Where people used to go to shops they can now get it all for free online."

The National Digital Awards 2020 Influencer of the Year winner believes that there is a sense of responsibility that comes with her 212,000 following, and believes in getting the "balance right" in promoting brands that she loves and those that are environmentally friendly.

"I like to feature fashion that I get a lot of wear out of. I'm not afraid to post a picture of myself rewearing something several times. I think Ireland is changing in its approach to fashion, and is much more aware of its choices."

She added that it was great to see the arts and entertainment industry return to normal, marking her eagerness to attend more events with "any excuse to get dressed up."

To keep up to date with Louise and her travels, visit her Instagram page.

