Happy days are here again! Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre launches new Autumn season programme

AHEAD of the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable has launched its new Autumn season programme.

The programme, which runs for the next number of months, features both online and in-person live events across both venues.

The new season opens with the Music Network collaboration of vocalist Iarla Ó Lionáird, harpist and sound artist Úna Monaghan, and cellist Kevin Murphy, and promises to be an exciting season ahead.

The IFI@Belltable cinema club is back every Monday evening, kicking off with the critically acclaimed Summer of Soul (…or when the revolution could not be televised).

Torch Players and Bottom Dog Theatre Company are set to return to Belltable, and there are a host of festivals in store including the Polish Arts Festival, Limerick Jazz Festival and Light Moves Festival of Screendance.

Currently, the seating capacity remains at 50 for both venues but there are indications that this number will be increased in the coming days.

Commenting on the launch of the new programme, Louise Donlon, Executive Director of the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable said: “We still have some way to go to be back to a full programme with full capacities allowed in our venues, but hopefully that will come sooner rather than later. Rest assured that we will do everything to ensure that you will be safe in doing so and that, as we all learn to live with the new reality of live performance, it will remain the unique experience it always has been and that we have missed so much.”

Separately, it has been announced that Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable welcomed three new members to its team over the summer.

Sarah Lynch is the new Creative Producer; Sadhbh McCoy has take up the role of Senior Marketing Executive and Catriona Finn has joined the box office.

See limetreetheatre.ie or click here to view the autumn programme.