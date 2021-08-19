Festival in a Van set to pull into Limerick town

THE Desmond Castle yard in Newcastle West will echo to the sounds of words and music this Friday when Festival in a Van makes a return visit to the town.

Festival in a Van is an artistic venture which took to the road last year bringing performances of music, poetry and drama around the country in a Covid-safe manner. This has continued this year and Words Move is their new offering, in association with Poetry Ireland.

Limerick Culture and Arts Office has teamed up with Words Move for a late summer event in the Desmond Castle. This will take place at 11am this Friday, August 20 and will feature poet Kate Quigley and critically acclaimed musical performer Susan O'Neil aka SON.

Tickets for the event are free but are limited and must be booked.

In the afternoon, Words Move will take part in sessions at St Ita’s Community Hospital and to the Brothers of Charity.

“Last year it was amazing to be able to put on shows, and now as things open up, we’re thrilled to be working with such brilliantly creative people on this tour. I think many of us rediscovered poetry during lockdown, so it feels very special to be putting it centre stage,” said founder member of Festival in a Van, Gemma Tipton.

Words Move travels to Fingal, Wicklow, Laois, Westmeath, Monaghan, Kilkenny, Waterford and Kerry as well as Limerick, taking in care homes, community groups, service providers and arts centres as well as public spaces.

“We’re delighted to partner with Festival in a Van to bring talented poets and musicians, in a safe way, to diverse audiences across the country,” said Niamh O’Donnell, Poetry Ireland Director.

To book your spot in Newcastle West, click here.