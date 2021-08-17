Limerick opens its door to Heritage week

MEMBERS of the public are being encouraged to open the door to heritage this week as events take place across Limerick as part of Heritage Week.

A range of events have been organised by Limerick City and County Council and various groups including OpenHouse Limerick, Maigue Rivers Trust, Grange Development Association, Bruff, Grange and Meanus Council, King John’s Castle, Lough Gur and Ormston House throughout the week which runs until August 22.

National Heritage Week focuses on encouraging the inclusion of as many people as possible in exploring, sharing and enjoying Ireland’s diverse heritage.

Among the events taking place in Limerick this week are:

In Search of Otter Poo - Otter ID on Mulkear River

Come explore the amazing world of the European Otter and the biodiversity of this amazing site on the Mulkear River at Annacotty.

The last Ice Age in County Limerick

This talk will focus on the last Ice Age in County Limerick and the effects of the ice on the landscape.

Tait Trail

OpenHouse Limerick commission Tait Trail promenade play, written and performed by playwright and director Ann Blake in collaboration with historian and writer Sharon Slater.

Wildlife Safari Baggot Estate Limerick City

Get to know your local environment and appreciate the biodiversity of our urban woodland in Baggot Estate.

Where Land Meets Sea

Open House Limerick presents ‘Where Land Meets Sea’, a looped walk along the Shannon Estuary.

Dancing Apollo

The Hunt Museum’s 17th Century statue of Apollo has been fascinating visitors to the museum for years. Now, they can see him and interact with him like never before!

Explore the Biodiversity of Lough Gur

Come explore the biodiversity of this amazing site where Lough Gur rests between the two large wetland areas associated with the lake.

Family fun-day in Granagh - Getting to know the Glasha River

A free family event showcasing the Glasha River and what lives in the river, featuring pond dipping, nature walk, nature drawing, farming beside the river.

Guided Tour of the Book of Kells

Scholar and author Dr Donncha MacGabhann is offering 'guided tours' of the Book of Kells (using the Verlag facsimile which is an exact copy of the manuscript) at St. John's Church, Knockainey, Co. Limerick.

Guided Tour of the Castle Courtyard & Undercroft

Join our castle characters as they give you a fascinating insight into the once busy courtyard of King John's Castle.

See limerick.ie or heritageweek.ie for more.