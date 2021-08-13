18 films on TV this week that you need to watch

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days.

Here are 18 to choose from....enjoy!

Piranhas: Saturday, BBC Four @ 21.00

The neighbourhood of Rione Sanità in Naples is a dangerous place, falling apart, rife with poverty and riddled with crime. A group of teenage boys see what the gangsters running the place have and they want it too. An award winner from 2019, it's a tough, upsetting look at the abject misery that lies at the heart of one of Italy's most famous cities. The acting from a mostly amateur cast won't always convince but it's a hefty watch nonetheless.

Green Book: Saturday, BBC Two @ 22.00

Famed musician Don Shirley is heading to the deep south on a music tour but the colour of his skin will cause him problems. In steps Tony Lip, fixer, bodyguard, man in the know & absolute slob, to help him out. Set in 1962, it's a drama that isn't without problematic moments but at it's heart it's a funny and sometimes affecting look at bigotry and unlikely friendships. Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen work well together.

Upgrade: Saturday, Channel 4 @ 23.45

Grey's in a bad way. An accident has ruined his life and left him a quadraplegic. But some ultra modern technology is about to give him his body back. And a whole host of other skills too. This 2018 sci-fi thriller is an amusing and extremely violent slice of escapism that's packed with bonkers fight scenes and some rather dark themes and ideas. Logan Marshall-Green has a whale of a time in the lead role.

Unless: Sunday, RTÉ One @ 00.10

In snowy Toronto a well off family's life is thrown into upheaval when they discover their daughter has dropped out of college and is now living in a shelter and spending her days sitting on the streets. Irish director Alan Gilsenan's 2016 film is a heartfelt tale that's prone to pretension in places but a stunner of a turn from the always brilliant Catherine Keener as a heartbroken mam will keep you going until the end.

Dora & The Lost City Of Gold: Sunday, Channel 4 @ 15.45

A childhood spent exploring jungles and ancient ruins comes in handy for Dora when her parents go missing while investigating Incan ruins. Now her and her friends need to take care of business. This adaption of the children's tv show is an entertaining watch for all the family, like a junior Indiana Jones but without the violence and horror. Isabela Merced is a fun lead and Eva Longoria and Michael Peña enjoy themselves as her parents.

Hunter Killer: Sunday, Channel 4 @ 22.00

An American submarine has gone missing. The Russian president has been kidnapped. The two events are connected but how? Joe Glass, sub commander and Lieutenant Bill Beaman, Navy Seal, one underwater and one on land, will find out. Pure boys own adventure stuff here, but enjoyably done with all the tension, machismo, explosions and headshots you'll ever want. Gerard Butler, Common and Toby Stephens add to the mix.

The Other Side Of Hope: Monday, BBC Two @ 00.05

From Syria to Helsinki, it's been a horrible ride for Khaled, who's been torn from his sister along the way. He takes a restaurant job with Waldemar, a man risking all his money on his new business. A satire of first world reactions to third world issues and a striking watch, funny, upsetting, resolutely humane. Hardship and humour, just like in life, goes hand in hand. Sherwan Haji & Sakari Kuosmanen do great work together.

Catch-22: Monday, TG4 @ 00.15

On a small Italian island in the midst of WW2 a pilot called Yossarian is trying to prove he's insane so he can get kicked out of the army. But army politics and regulations are making his mission impossible. 51 years old and still capable of shocking you, Catch - 22 is a dark dark comedy and a hell of a watch. A chaotic, horrifying, hilarious, blistering look at the madness and stupidity of war. Alan Arkin leads a stunner of a cast containing too many famous faces to mention.

Animal Farm: Monday, Film4 @ 13.10

The pigs, sheep, chickens and horses of Manor farm have had enough cruelty inflicted upon them and Farmer Jones has been kicked out on his ear. Life is sweet for a time but paradise is interrupted when some of the animals start getting notions. A 67 year old animated masterpiece that's a powerful metaphor of the dark side of political ideals. No matter how well intentioned things begin, ego and weakness will always ruin them. Not really one for kids.

Shazam!: Monday, RTÉ 2 @ 21.00

Young Billy's been chosen by magical powers and given a gift, the ability to conjure a superhuman when he chooses. Life becomes excellent until he realises that when superpowers appear, so do supervillains. Aw man, this one is such a laugh, a comic book film that's not all about bad guys trying to take over the earth, but one that more interested in heart and humour instead. Lead actors Asher Angel and Zachery Levi are having fun here and it shows.

The Seventh Veil: Tuesday, Talking Pictures TV @ 21.00

A woman, once famed for her piano skills has seen her life take a tragic twist and now while suffering from amnesia has began to work with a psychiatrist to figure out the puzzle that is her past. A slowburn but exceedingly compelling slice of English film noir and a well put together mystery that benefits from a trio of muscular performances from Ann Todd, Herbert Lom and a nasty James Mason.

Searching: Tuesday, Film4 @ 23.20

When his daughter Margot goes missing, John is understandably freaked. The cops aren't finding anything so John gets to work himself and the first place he looks for clues is on her laptop. Searching takes an age old tale and puts a modern spin on it and the result is a delightfully unique and twisting experience. It won't age the best but it's very of the now. John Cho does strong work in the lead role.

Entertainment: Wednesday, Channel 4 @ 02.50

The comedian is tired, broke and sick of it all. He's crossing the desert to see his estranged daughter and money is low, so the stage beckons, a place where you can feel utterly alone despite being in front of a room full of people. A sad film about a broken person, filled with striking imagery and cringing one liners. It sounds miserable but it's an interesting watch with fine acting from Gregg Turkington and John C.Reilly.

The Old Man & The Gun: Wednesday, Film4 @ 21.00

Forrest Tucker knows life is catching up on him and so he decides to go out with a bang, escaping from jail, robbing banks and falling in love one last time. The last leading role of Robert Redford's before he retired from acting is a special one, wistful, nostalgic, full of reminders of why he's been famous for six decades now. The story itself is simple, elegant and well told and a lovely showing from Sissy Spacek gives it soul.

Midnight Special: Wednesday, BBC Two @ 23.15

Alton is a different kind of boy and when his father sneaks him away from those who want to exploit him the U.S. government decides to get involved. Jeff Nichol's low-key sci-fi drama roadtrip movie is an intriguing watch. It's not fully successful but it will keep you watching. The cast though is top notch with Michael Shannon, Adam Driver, Kirsten Dunst & Joel Edgerton all doing impressive work in their parts.

Gold: Friday, RTÉ 2 @ 21.00

Remote Indonesia. There's gold in them thar hills and prospector Kenny Wells can smell it. So can geologist Michael Acosta. They team up and head in. Does success or failure await? A somewhat shallow but diverting look at a business ran by absolute chancers and led by pleasing turns from Edgar Ramirez and a different looking Matthew McConaughey. Bryce Dallas Howard and Corey Stoll provide solid support.

Destroyer: Friday, BBC One @ 22.35

Undercover work years before has taken it's toll physically and psychologically on Erin Bell and when a face from the past appears she takes a chance to exorcise her demons once and for all. Oh man, it's a gruelling look at the dark underbelly of society but an extremely committed performance from Nicole Kidman will keep you watching to the bitter finale. A rotten Toby Kebbell and Tatiana Maslany do good things with their parts.

Blue Velvet: Friday, Film4 @ 23.05

Jeffrey makes a strange discovery one day and his investigation makes him realise that there's something very odd going on behind the white picket fences of the small town he calls home. David Lynch's deep dive into the darker side of small town life is a stunner. Packed with terrifying performances and moments that will haunt you for an age. Kyle Maclachlan, Isabella Rossellini & an unhinged Dennis Hopper are all on fire.

As always visit hamsandwichcinema.blogspot.com/ for more film and tv chat.