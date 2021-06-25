Sixteen films on TV over the coming week

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days.

Here are 16 to choose from....enjoy!

10 Rillington Place: Saturday, Great! Movies Classic (Formerly Sony Movies Classic) @ 10pm

In post war London a man named John Christie is harbouring dark impulses and his new neighbour is about the take the fall for them all. This true life drama is a stark and violent look at the madness lurking in the minds of men and when one of those men is played by Richard Attenborough, best known in his latter days for friendly, fatherly roles, it just makes the whole thing even creepier. John Hurt will break your heart in support.

The Lodgers: Saturday, RTÉ One @ 11.45pm

A pair of twins live in a creepy house in 1920's Ireland. They live their lives strictly and follow three rules every day. Until one day Rachel breaks one of the rules. Things get scary. Shot on location at Wexford's notorious Loftus Hall, this is a hefty, oppressive and atmospheric horror that will get under your skin. Charlotte Vega and Bill Milner do well as the twins and get effective backing from Deirdre O'Kane and Moe Dunford.

Pride: Saturday, RTÉ Two @ 11.50pm

Gay activists & striking coal miners become unlikely partners in 1980's England when both find themselves suffering under the yoke of Margaret Thatcher. They team up and important things happen. A strong drama that's both upsetting and inspiring and a interesting little history lesson to boot. Joseph Gilgun and Imelda Staunton amongst others are deadly but Bill Nighy is just spot on in a true story that will stay with you.

Captain Fantastic: Saturday, BBC2 @ Midnight

Living in the wilds of the Pacific Northwest, Ben and his family have been away from the grid for a long time. A tragedy forces him and his 6 kids back into civilisation and everyone struggles to adapt. A different kind of family film but a warm and absorbing one driven by a couple of wonderful performances from George Mackay and Viggo Mortenson as a well meaning father who you'll want to kick.

This Sporting Life: Sunday, Talking Pictures TV @ 2am

Frank is a god on the pitch. He's the rugby league star everyone is watching but off the field his life is empty and expressing the emotions caused by that in a time of restrain is always going to be frowned on. This kitchen sink drama from 1963 will still strike a chord with viewers 58 years later. That's always the sign of a great film and a powerful showing from Richard Harris will nail you to your chair.

Disobedience: Sunday, Film4 @ 11.15pm

Ronit's father has died in London and she's come home, back to London and the orthodox Jewish roots she grew up with, to see him off. But she's changed a lot in the time she's been away and others are noticing. A thought provoking and often distressing look into a community that's closed off from modern life. Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivolo provide a trio of stellar performances.

The Wedding Singer: Monday, Comedy Central @ 9pm

Robbie Hart's been ripped apart (poetry) after being jilted at the alter and his life is a shambles. Bitterness is ruining his wedding singing career but a chance encounter with an enchanting waitress might just..... I know a lot of people can't handle Adam Sandler but he's effortlessly charming here as the lead of this hilarious and heartfelt 80's set comedy. The clothes, the music, the lovely Drew Barrymore, how could you not like this film?

Brad's Status: Monday, TG4 @ 9.30pm

His son is going to college and Brad is having a midlife crisis. So he decides to take advantage of a college campus trip to catch up with and compare himself to the faces of his past. Always a mistake. Your enjoyment of this depends on your enjoyment of Ben Stiller but if you can take his whiny ways you'll find this an affecting and sometimes funny look at the horrors of middle age. Stiller, Jenna Fischer, Austin Abrams and Michael Sheen all do well here.

And Then We Danced: Tuesday, Film4 @ 1am

He's spent years perfecting his ballet craft and Merab is just about to claim a place in his country's national dance troup. Well that is the plan until another dancer demi contretemps his way into Merab's head. A well told and compassionate tale of love that nearly got it's cast and director in a lot of trouble in conservative Georgia. Levan Gelbakhiani and Bachi Valishvili both nail their physically demanding roles with aplomb.

Bram Stoker's Dracula: Tuesday, The Horror Channel @ 10pm

Yeah, we all know the story. Jonathan Harker. The Borgo Pass. A scary old dude who turns young when he drinks blood. Mina, the woman he falls for. Renfield. Carfax Abbey. Van Helsing. It's all been done to death but in the hands of Francis Ford Coppola the story of Dracula becomes a hilariously overwrought and bonkers watch that will set your imagination revving. Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder and & Anthony Hopkins lead a packed cast.

Tracker: Wednesday, Great! Movies (formerly Sony Movies) @ 6.55pm

Kereama is a Maori man on the run for a murder he didn't commit. The murdered man was white so Kereama has no chance at justice and with an ex Boer war veteran chasing him across New Zealand his life is looking very endangered. Temuera Morrison and Ray Winstone give their all in a well shot, well acted, exciting and satisfying drama set during a dark period of New Zealand history.

The Mule: Wednesday, RTÉ One @ 9.30pm

An elderly man is hired by a Mexican cartel to smuggle drugs across the border because the cops won't look twice at him. He turns out to be rather good at his job. Of course he does, he's played by Clint Eastwood for godssake. The man himself proves he still has what it takes in this enjoyable slice of wish fulfillment. It's far from perfect but its a fun way to pass a couple of hours. Dianne Wiest adds a touch of class to proceedings.

Casablanca: Thursday, BBC4 @ 10.40pm

Classic movie time. Humphrey Bogart plays Rick Blaine, a nightclub owner in World War 2 era Morocco who has his finger in a number of pies. When an ex-lover appears it throws him for six. This is one of those famous movies that truly lives up to the hype. You'll recognise scenes and dialogue even if you've never seen it before. Ingrid Bergman and Bogie are at the top of their game here. Oh and the Marseillaise scene is one of the best ever filmed. Aux armes, citoyens, formez vos bataillons!!

Hear My Song: Thursday, Film4 @ 11.40pm

In the 1950's tax affairs saw tenor Josef Locke fleeing England to lay low in Ireland. There he stayed for years until a nightclub owner called Micky O'Neill seeks him out for both of their benefits. This fictional take on a famous era of Locke's life is a lovely, touching, funny and heartrending slice of whimsy led by a Ned Beatty (RIP) performance that's up there with the best of his work. Tara Fitzgerald and Adrian Dunbar add to a fine film.

Point Blank: Friday, TCM @ 1.50am

Walker has been left for dead by a man he called a friend and now he's out for revenge and nobody or nothing is going to get in his way. John Boorman's 1967 crime thriller is an excellent watch and is one that has been highly influential to the crime genre in the five decades since it was made. Tense, darkly comic, brutal and fast moving. Lee Marvin is a vicious lead and gets hefty back up from Angie Dickinson and John Vernon.

Borg Vs McEnroe: Friday, BBC2 @ 23.05

The year is 1980. The venue is Wimbledon. Bjorn Borg is king of the tennis world. 1980 could be his 5th consecutive victory. But a fiery American named John McEnroe is making waves. It's a little cheesy but this is an entertaining look at a sporting rivalry that captured the imagination of the world, a film that you'll have fun with even if you don't get on with the sport it's about. Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf both have a good time in the lead roles.

