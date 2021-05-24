Grant scheme opens for Limerick festivals and events

LIMERICK City and County Council is reminding festivals organisers and creatives that applications are being sought for funding under the Limerick Festivals and Events Grant scheme.

The local authority, which manages the scheme, has allocated more than €1,1m since it was established in 2017.

"This investment has provided the stimulus to increase and improve Limerick’s Festival and Events offering and has contributed to Limerick’s reputation as an exciting and dynamic place," said a spokesperson who added that €211,000 is being made available this year including a €6,000 contribution in partnership with Failte Ireland.

The competitive grant scheme, which is open to festivals and events taking place in Limerick, offers the opportunity for funding under three different strands. The festivals or events must take place between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

Commenting on the call-out for applications, Dr Pippa Little, Culture and Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “This support for our Limerick creatives and organisations is vital at the current time. The Life Worth Living, Report of the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce noted that the impact of Covid-19 on the sector has been more detrimental, and will last longer, than in any other sector.”

For further information about the schemes and how to apply, click here.