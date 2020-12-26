Fresh Film seasonal online workshops available for Limerick children over Christmas

Limerick City and County Council's Culture and Arts Office and Fresh Film are reminding members of the public that a series of film-based workshops will remain available online over the festive season.

With support from Creative Ireland and following on from their successful Cruinniú na nÓg and Culture Night workshops Fresh Film have curated a programme with something for all ages.

For 0-5-year-olds, they have an interactive musi-tale called ‘Seamus the Shanagolden Sheep Saves Christmas’ featuring a brand new Christmas story written by Mike Finn and performed by Mike with music by Ann Blake.

This guided storytime has us join the story of Seamus, a talking red sheep from Shanagolden who, with the help of two of Santa’s Elves, Rosie and Robin, saves the day and makes sure Santa can go out on his sleigh! Suitable for 0-5 yrs.

For ages 5-8 there is a workshop in flip-book animation. This low tech style of animation is broken down into easy steps for a young audience by animator and illustrator Tia Friedel.

This workshop teaches you how to draw two festive characters, a Reindeer and a Red Squirrel and then combine them to make a flip-book animation. You just need paper, a pencil, a pen and some post-it notes to complete this workshop, a phone/tablet or lightbox are optional extras!

For slightly older kids, there is a four-part Claymation Animation workshop with Ana Colomer. This workshop is divided into four parts so you can follow along, stop as needed and learn how to make your own Claymation characters.

Then utilising a free app turns them into a festive Claymation film! You need some coloured paper, playdough, a phone or tablet and colouring pencils and glue for this workshop.

Finally, for the teens, they have a workshop in the basics of costume design Costume 101 - Character Colour and Shape.

This workshop is for older kids and we join two costume designers Ella Daly and Emma Fisher as they break down the core elements of costume from some of our favourite festive films. They will discuss the various things to consider when designing costumes for film and then lead you in a workshop to design your own festive costume in paper. You will need plain paper, newspaper, pens, colours, masking tape and card/cardboard rolls for this workshop.

These workshops and activities will be available at limerick.ie for free until Friday, January 15 2021 so you can keep your young people busy over the Christmas break.