Legendary Paul Brady announces May 2020 show in Limerick

CRITICALLY-acclaimed singer-songwriter Paul Brady will play the Lime Tree Theatre on May 2, 2020.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Brady is one of Ireland’s most highly regarded musicians.

An evening with Paul Brady on stage is a captivating experience, as he invites you into his world of songs and music in a way that will surprise in its intimacy, sense of fun and raw power.

His songs have been covered by artists such as Phil Collins, Cher, Tina Turner, and Irish stars like Ronan Keating, Joe Dolan and Mary Black.

An ‘elder statesman’ of the Irish musical community, Glen Hansard, Imelda May, Wallis Bird, Declan O’Rourke and Hozier have all cited him as an influence.

In November 2015, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at The National Concert Hall in Dublni, which was presented by The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Tickets are €35 plus booking fee, and go on sale this Friday at 9am on limetreetheatre.ie and on dolans.ie