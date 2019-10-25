Luka Bloom takes to the stage in Limerick

TWO of the best-known singers in Ireland will make their way to the community-run Glórach Theatre in Abbeyfeale over the next fortnight.

Seán Keane makes a very welcome return visit to Glórach next Sunday, October 27, and, as on his two previous performances, a capacity audience is expected. Seán is a very distinctive voice in the Irish musical landscape and his unique interpretations of songs such as Blackbird, Galway to Graceland, Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears and No stranger to the rain, are hugely popular. But this gifted Galway maestro has also endeared himself to Limerick audiences with his quick wit and banter, says PRO for Glórach, Lorcan Curtin.

On Friday, November 1, after almost 50 years on the road, Luka Bloom makes his long awaited début at the Glórach Theatre. Appropriately enough, according to Lorcan, his concert coincides with the celebration of Samhain, as Luka has derived much inspiration from the rich folk tradition that has preceded him.

“Luka has recorded a number of albums since the late 1970's, as well as participating in collaborations with his brother, Christy Moore. Few singer songwriters have a more natural feel for the Irish emigrant experience than Luka, and no doubt there will be much demand on the night for him to sing the wonderful City of Chicago, You couldn't have come at a better time, and Diamond Mountain, as well as his wonderful evocation of the bog in I'm a bogman.”

Both concerts start at 8pm and tickets (€25 for Seán Keane and €15 for Luka Bloom) can be booked by calling 0871383940 or at glorachabbeyfeale@

gmail.com.