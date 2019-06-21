Limerick all set for legendary country music show

Limerick set for Legendary Country show !

THE LEGENDARY AMERICAN Country Show is set to make its welcome return to Limerick next weekend.

Taking place at the Lime Tree Theatre on Saturday, June 29, the show has been seen by more than 250,000 people worldwide.

The show is enjoying huge success this year with over 100 sold-out shows at theatres all across the UK and Ireland.

The show features four fantastic singers; Joe Moore, James Mc Garrity , Anthony Mc Brien, and Tracey Mc Auley, who preform the hit songs of icons like Johnny Cash , Dolly Parton , Kenny Rogers , Patsy cline, Tammy Wynette and Don Williams to name in this two-hour show.

A full live band of superb musicians coupled with an authentic stage set and state of the art sound and lighting equipment deservedly makes this one of the top shows of its kind in the whole of Europe.

For more information, see www.limetreetheatre.ie.