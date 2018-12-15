The Morning After The Life Before returns to the Limerick stage

THE award winning play The Morning After The Life Before is to return to a Limerick stage in 2019, it has been announced.

The play, written by local theatre maker Ann Blake and directed by Paul Meade, is to be presented in Dolan’s Warehouse as part of the Limerick Literary Festival for one night only on February 23.

A light-hearted, playful telling of a true story the show is a personal, entertaining tale of weddings, ‘coming out’ and arguments over who takes out the bins, set in the aftermath of the marriage equality referendum.

Ann Blake said she was “so excited to be returning home with the show for the first time since its opening in Belltable in 2017”.

“The play has had huge, essential support from the Limerick Arts Community including HatchLk, Lime Tree Theatre, Belltable, Dolans and Limerick Arts Office. It is so special for me to be part of the iconic Kate O'Brien Festival, particularly as it will be following an international tour in early 2019 including New York and London.

“It is the perfect welcome home to bring the show to Limerick audiences in this fantastic festival - a small part of the play is even set in Dolans itself,” she added.

Valerie Dolan said: “Dolans are once again delighted to host an event as part of the Kate O'Brien festival. This important Limerick festival has been going from strength to strength over recent years and is now up there with Ireland’s best literary celebrations.

“It is therefore fitting that we present The Morning after the Life Before. This fantastic piece of theatre has captured the hearts of audiences around the world since its first performance. We are proud to be bringing it home on February 23.”

The play will be followed by a group discussion. Participants will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Tickets from www.dolans.ie.