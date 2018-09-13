Crowds will go Wild for chart toppers at Dolan's show in Limerick

TOP Irish band Wild Youth have announced a December show at Dolan’s Warehouse.

The four-piece, riding high in recent times following the release of the excellent Can’t Move On, will play Dolan's on Saturday, December 1 as part of a wider Irish tour.

Wild Youth have been soaring in the Spotify charts and cite influences ranging from Imagine Dragons, to The XX, The Script, and The 1975 and have been receiving heavy radio rotation for their singles to date. Tickets are on sale now.

Dolan’s have also announced gigs this week with The Murder Capital on November 2, Damien Dempsey on December 7 and Paddy Dennehy on December 15.

Neil Dolan said Damien Dempsey’s “love for Limerick, the River Shannon and his large local fanbase has been reflected in the successes of every show he has performed here. We look forward to welcoming him back.”

See www.dolans.ie for more details.