Dolan’s in Limerick to host two night run with comedian David O’Doherty

DAVID O’Doherty is to play a two night run in Limerick in 2019, it has been announced.

Dolan’s have announced that the award-winning comedian will play two shows at the Warehouse on Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, 2019.

O’Doherty returns to the Limerick stage with You Have to Laugh, a brand-new show made up of talking and songs played on a crappy keyboard from 1986.

The comedian, who appears occasionally on UK television on shows such as QI, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You, is the least famous person ever to have hosted an episode of Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

He is also the occasional third wheel on the 2 Episodes of Mash radio show on BBC Radio 4.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am and are expected sell quickly so early booking is advisable.

Tickets can be purchased via www.dolans.ie.