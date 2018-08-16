B+ to spin with Peter Curtin at Limerick's Record Room

Music photographer and DJ Brian Cross - B+ - makes a trip to his hometown of Limerick from LA this Friday night for a gig at the Record Room in The Commercial.

Cross is a prominent music photographer who has worked on album covers for artists such as Damian Marley, DJ Shadow, Flying Lotus, Eazy-E, J Dilla, Jurassic 5, Rza, Mos Def, Thundercat and Q-Tip and was director of photography on the Banksy documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop.

He will appear with Limerick’s own Peter Curtin, presenter on 2XM and formerly of the The Block on Spin South West, a music aficionado with the best line in soul, funk, hip hop and breaks.

Both play Friday from 10pm and admission is free.