King of one-liners heads to Limerick's Belltable

ONE OF the world’s most renowned one-liner comedians will perform on the Limerick stage next month as part of his first tour of Ireland, it has been announced.

On his second Irish date, on September 6, the one-liner master will to take to the Belltable, discussing a wide range of quirky topics, including pixie football and ice-cream.

Tim Vine, the king of puns and stupid one-liners, sold out the entire run of Sunset Milk Idiot at the Edinburgh Festival in 2017, where he had previously won the award for Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe in 2010 and 2014, as well as runner-up spots in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

His Irish tour comes after his success on BBC Radio 4 with The Tim Vine Chat Show, which has just finished its second series, and on BBC One with the very silly Tim Vine Travels Through Time.

Tim Vine will gig at Galway, Limerick, Navan, Waterford, Kilkenny, Cork, Enniskillen and Derry in September.

Tickets for the show are €28 and can be purchased through the Lime Tree Theatre website at www.limetreetheatre.ie.