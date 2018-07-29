Mental health charity gig to make welcome return in Limerick

ON a cold January evening, earlier this year a lineup of local stars rocked Dolan’s Warehouse, helping raise €16,500 for local mental health charities.

The night was held by many as an occasion for healing and solitude for those who suffered through rough times over the previous year.

The Metis Music For Mental Health concert raised over €16,500 for local mental health charities Mid-West Pieta House and Limerick Suicide Watch.

Metis Ireland’s Karl Daly was responsible for putting together a star-studded local line-up.

Voice of Ireland finalist Aoife McLoughlin kicked off the gig and was followed by former Limerick Chamber CEO, James Ring and his band the Stray Saints.

Local stars Nile St James and Fox Jaw also dazzled onstage and were followed by Kamal Ibrahim who presented a short film titled If Only, which had a strong emotional impact on the audience.

The event closed with a unique Limerick-flavoured collaboration. Emma Langford, Nile St James, Cein Daly, Hermitage Green’s Dan Murphy and Dermot Sheedy and Cranberries guitarist Noel Hogan, collectively known as the ‘Greenberries’ electrified the audience with their renditions of Cranberries classics.

The follow-up concert is set for January, 12 2019. Look out for tickets online at dolanswarehouse.ie and follow the hashtag #Metis- MusicForMentalHealth.