Gaeilge Tamagotchi: Manchán Magan brings two shows to Limerick's Lime Tree

JOURNALIST and broadcaster Manchán Magan returns to Limerick with two shows later this month.

The Gaeilgeoir is back at the Lime Tree for a double header on Friday and Saturday, July 20 and 21, with Gaeilge Tamagotchi and Arán & Im.

In Gaeilge Tamagotchi, Magan invites the audience to adopt an Irish word in order to breathe life into it through his thought provoking performance installation.

Arán & Im is a theatrical performance/installation in which Manchán bakes sourdough bread for two hours while offering insights into the wonders of the Irish language. It is a celebration of language, land and local Irish food.

See www.limetreetheatre.ie for full details.