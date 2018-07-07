Top Irish band are in another Galaxie ahead of Limerick date

Le Galaxie are to make a return to Limerick in November, it has been announced.

The group, firmly established as one of Ireland’s top live dance acts with their brand of thundering electro, shimmering cyber-synths, pounding techno rhythms and guitar wizardry, play Dolan’s Warehouse on November 9.

The band’s frequent collaborator MayKay went full Le Galaxie in 2017, just as the band signed both a US record deal and an extension to their US publishing deal and booker Neil Dolan said the band’s gigs are “simply incredible”.

Tickets for Le Galaxie’s Limerick gig on November 9 are on sale from www.dolans.ie.