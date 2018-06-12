Bringing art to the streets of Limerick on summer Sundays

A LIMERICK group is bringing art to the city streets with a series of outdoor exhibitions this summer.

Art Limerick, a group of painters who want to build a community around the arts scene in the city, is back for a second year in a row, showcasing the work of some of its members on summer Sundays throughout June and July.

It’s motto is ‘art for all’, and to meet that, they are displaying their work in public locations, as opposed to in a gallery.

All works will also be for sale, with the artist responsible for this in turn.

It all kicks off on Sunday, June 24 in the outdoor area of the Green Yard Cafe, at Punch’s Cross from midday.

It will then continue through the five Sunday afternoons during July in Little Catherine Street.

Each week, a different group of painters from the group’s 40-strong membership will put their work on display.​

One member Kathy Tiernan​, who came up with the idea a number of years ago, says that while artists might be reluctant to display their work, or sell it alone, doing so as a community makes all the difference.

“The one thing I find with artists is they want to paint. They want to stay in a room and not go out and sell their work,” explains Kathy.

“When you go out in a group like this, it means the artists are selling, and working as a community.

“They get that bit of confidence: they support each other, they are not in competition, as everyone paints differently,” she added.

John Helliwell adds: “It’s all informal, very relaxed. A lot of people know each other.”

Kathy got the idea to hold outdoor summer exhibitions while in the French capital of Paris a number of years ago.

“I came across a square and people had their work set up on easels. It was lovely to see everyone out on the street.

“They have done similar things at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin, but we don’t really have railings in the city, so we will use easels,” she said.

The outdoor exhibitions return for a third year, with the artists deliberately picking the Green Yard Cafe and Little Catherine Street, as they are not near the river, which can deliver blustery conditions for people working with canvas.

Kathy reveals people have come to Limerick from all across the country to see the artist’s work in the city, including friends from Co Kildare.

For more information on the event, starting on June 24, visit www.artlimerick.com, or telephone 086-3582523.