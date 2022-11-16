Limerick Weather - Wednesday, November 16

Limerick weather
MIST and fog will clear from most parts on Wednesday morning but may linger in a few spots into the early afternoon.
Dry for a time with sunny spells but it will become cloudier in the afternoon as rain spreads from the south to affect most parts of Munster.
Top temperatures of 7 to 10 Celsius.
Rain continuing in the south and southeast on Wednesday night, gradually clearing into the Irish Sea. Dry and clear spells elsewhere with scattered showers. Lowest temperatures generally between 1 and 5 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
THURSDAY: A mixed day of sunny spells and occasional showers for most areas. Cloudier however in Ulster with rain in the northeast. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Moderate westerly winds, fresher near coasts.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Lingering cloud and rain will eventually clear the northeast with clear spells across the country, and scattered showers in Atlantic counties. Light to moderate westerly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.
FRIDAY: Good sunny spells on Friday with passing showers, driest in the east of the country. Light to moderate southwest breezes. Feeling chilly with afternoon highs of 6 to 9 degrees. Friday night will be cold with a widespread frost likely in largely calm and clear conditions. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.
SATURDAY: Becoming very breezy or windy on Saturday in strengthening southerly winds with a spell of persistent rain developing. Highs of 7 to 11 degrees. Becoming drier Saturday night as winds ease and clear spells and occasional showers develop.
SUNDAY: Showery conditions with some sunny spells in a moderate westerly airflow. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees.
