Search

15 Nov 2022

Limerick Weather: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Limerick Weather: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

15 Nov 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Starting mainly dry and sunny TODAY.

But blustery showers will quickly move in from the southwest pushing eastwards through the day.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresher on southern and western coasts.

Mayor of Limerick opens book of condolence following death of Vicky Phelan

National Outlook

Long clear spells TONIGHT with showers continuing on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light southerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY will be mainly dry with sunny spells start to the day, rain will develop in Munster and Leinster in the afternoon, moving in to east Ulster later.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Mainly light southerly winds will strengthen and become easterly with the rain, then northeasterly later.

Good sunny spells and scattered blustery showers on THURSDAY, heaviest and most frequent along Atlantic coastal counties.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds. It'll be cold and frosty on Thursday night.

FRIDAY will see further sunny spells and showers with long dry spells in the south and east. Temperatures of near freezing on Friday night with frost in places.

The current indications for the WEEKEND is for continued unsettled weather with showers or longer spells of rain and turning windy at times.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media