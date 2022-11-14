Limerick Weather: Monday, November 14, 2022

MAINLY dry with sunny spells this morning with just a few showers about, say Met Eireann.

Cloud will build from the southwest through the afternoon. Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will follow in the evening. Becoming windy as fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds develop. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Very changeable as a mobile Atlantic regime bringing strong winds and heavy rain at times. Cooler than of late.

Monday night: A wet and windy night at first as the rain continues to track northeastwards, becoming drier for a time before showers follow, mainly affecting the south and west. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will moderate as the rain clears. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees generally.

Tuesday: The last of the overnight rain will clear the northeast in the morning to leave a day of sunshine and long dry periods for much of the country. Blustery showers or longer spells of rain will affect southern and western coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate south to southeast winds, fresher on southern and western coasts.

Tuesday night: Long clear spells overnight with showers continuing. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in mostly light to moderate south to southwest winds.

Wednesday: A good deal of uncertainty in the details but current indications suggest that after sunshine and some showers to start the day, heavy rain will push up from the south with breezy or windy conditions developing. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees generally. The rain will gradually clear eastwards, followed by further showers from the west. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Thursday: Good sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, heaviest and most frequent along Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Further Outlook: Friday will likely be a day of sunny spells and showers but with long dry spells, especially in the south and east. Further rain and showers are then expected over the weekend, turning breezy or windy at times too.