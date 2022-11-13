Limerick Weather - Sunday, November 13, 2022

Outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards across the province TODAY, turning heavy in places.

Some sunny spells and scattered showers will follow.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

National Outlook

TONIGHT: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain in many areas. Gradually clearing with rain becoming confined to the northeast by morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees in light southerly winds.

Rain will clear the northeast early on MONDAY, leaving dry and sunny spells for most of the day. In the evening heavy outbreaks of rain will push in to the southwest.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast winds, with winds strengthening later in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain will spread northeastwards across the country overnight, turning heavy at times. Potentially becoming very windy in parts as southeasterly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

TUESDAY: Rain clearing to sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds. Scattered showers and clear spells overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees, in light southerly breezes.

Sunny spells and scattered showers early on WEDNESDAY with rain approaching western and southern areas later on in the day. Highest temperatures again of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southerly winds, possibly turning windy later in the day.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook. Early indications are that unsettled conditions will continue through the rest of the working week with further spells of rain and blustery winds at times.