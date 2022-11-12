Limerick Weather - Saturday, November 12

Cloudy to start TODAY with patchy rain and drizzle but becoming drier with a few bright spells for the afternoon.

Another quite mild day with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate south to southeast winds.

Generally dry and cloudy with just isolated patches of rain for much of TONIGHT.

More persistent rain will develop in the west and southwest before dawn.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds, freshening on Atlantic coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Outbreaks of rain will spread across the western half of the country TOMORROW morning, turning heavy in places. Some sunny spells further to the east. The rain will then extend into eastern areas in the afternoon and evening.

The northeast will likely have a dry day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

SUNDAY night will start off cloudy with outbreaks of rain in many areas. Through the night it will gradually become clearer with the rain becoming confined to the northeast by morning.

Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees in light southerly winds.

Monday: Rain will clear the northeast early leaving dry and bright spells for most of the day. Later in the evening, however, heavy outbreaks of rain will start pushing into the southwest.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast winds. Winds may strengthen later in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Current projections show rain clearing to scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.